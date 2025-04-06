Some of these are sure to stir memories among older readers.
1. Wigan people and places in 1974
. Photo: STAFF
2. 1974
City Road resident Lizzie Ashcroft with dogs Chunky and Chang. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1974
Ladies hard at work on sewing machines at Coops in Dorning Street in March 1974. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1974
The demolition of the 200 feet high Mosley Common winding tower at Boothstown on Saturday 26th of January 1974. The pit had closed down in 1968. Photo: Frank Orrell
