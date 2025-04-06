Wigan people and places photographed in 1974

By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
We head back in time by more than half a century to relish these wonderful pictures taken of people and places around Wigan in the year 1974.

Some of these are sure to stir memories among older readers.

.

1. Wigan people and places in 1974

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
City Road resident Lizzie Ashcroft with dogs Chunky and Chang.

2. 1974

City Road resident Lizzie Ashcroft with dogs Chunky and Chang. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Ladies hard at work on sewing machines at Coops in Dorning Street in March 1974.

3. 1974

Ladies hard at work on sewing machines at Coops in Dorning Street in March 1974. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
The demolition of the 200 feet high Mosley Common winding tower at Boothstown on Saturday 26th of January 1974. The pit had closed down in 1968.

4. 1974

The demolition of the 200 feet high Mosley Common winding tower at Boothstown on Saturday 26th of January 1974. The pit had closed down in 1968. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice