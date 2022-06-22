The Weir and salmon steps at Yarrow Valley Country Park

Yarrow Valley Country Park in the sunshine - a glorious way to spend a day out in Lancashire

Yarrow Valley Country Park in Lancashire is a gorgeous place to spend a lazy summer morning or afternoon whether you fancy a stroll around the vast lake or if you’ve got youngsters to tire out.

By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 3:18 pm

Situated just past Birkacre Garden Centre as you come out of Coppull towards Chorley, the country park is a haven for wildlife and the scenery is simply stunning.

There’s a cafe where you can refuel with ice cream, a cold drink or a snack and a brilliant little play area for children.

Walk to the far end of the country park and you’ll find a weir and salmon steps before you get to the forest.

But the centrepiece of the country park is the huge lake in the middle, which takes around 20 minutes to walk round – or a bit longer if you’re more of a stroller.

There’s loads of wildlife to see and a vast array of benches to rest on and take in the beautiful scenery.

Enjoy our pictures ...

1. Yarrow Valley Country Park

The entrance to Yarrow Valley Country Park in Chorley

2. Yarrow Valley Country Park

Treeface Cafe at Yarrow Valley Country Park

3. Yarrow Valley Country Park

Sun shines over the lake at Yarrow Valley Country Park

4. Yarrow Valley Country Park

The play area at Yarrow Valley Country Park

LancashireChorley
