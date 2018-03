This might be the nearest Callum Wingfield will ever get to going to work on an egg, although it was of the chocolate variety and didn’t get very far.

The Easter version of a bucking bronco was one of many attractions as Westleigh High School held a seasonal festival.

Primary school pupils were among those attending to see fairy tale characters, enjoy a petting zoo and climb aboard a visiting fire engine.

There were games to play, crafts to enjoy and an Easter bonnet competition.