Raise a glass to the Wigan pub winners

A popular Wigan pub has reason to raise a glass after winning a prestigious award.

The Twisted Vine Ale House, in Ashton-in-Makerfield, only opened two years ago but it is already toasting success after coming out on top in the Wigan CAMRA annual awards.

And the micro-bar isn’t the only pub in Wigan to be recognised in the awards, with several other success stories to toast.

Wigan Central won Cider Pub of the Year and Best New Cask Outlet went to Sherrington’s Bar. Standish Unity Club won Club of the Year, while Crooke Hall Inn was the winner of Community Pub of the Year.

The micro-bar won pub of the year and the pub’s owner Stuart Hurst said he is delighted at receiving the accolade at a time when the pub industry is struggling.

Mr Hurst, who runs the pub with business partner Robert Nelson and his wife Melanie Hurst, said: “It’s the first time we’ve won the award.

“We can’t believe it as we’ve only been open for a couple of years.

“This is really great news as we’re based outside of Wigan town centre which makes it harder for us.”

The pub only opened in February 2018 and is a small micro-bar operated by Hophurst Brewery, with seven cask pumps, six keg taps and three real ciders, gins, spirits and wines on offer,something that is cleary a dream for lovers of alcohol.

Mr Hurst added: “The micro-bar has gone down really well since it opened and we have a wide audience of different ages.

“So it’s fantastic to be awarded for it.”

The winners were voted for at Wigan CAMRA’s AGM.