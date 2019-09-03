Leo Sayer at the dreadfully attended Hilton Park 98 concert where he was a performer

Retro gallery: Wigan and Wiganers from yesteryear

We've trawled through our archives once more to bring you some more great pictures of Wiganers from yesteryear.


Have a flick through the pictures and see if you or anyone you know are on any ...

Miss World Wilnelia Merced of Puerto Rico at a Wigan school January 1976
Fashion students at Wigan college in 1976
Abraham Guest perform Johnny Salter, a play for young people by Aidan Chambers, in 1976
A youth fishing match, on the canal at Poolstock, organised by Wigan Police, was well attended in August 1999
