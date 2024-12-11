The Home of Our Independents: New Arrivals at Makinson Arcade Just in Time for Christmas

From elves to new tenants, there are exciting arrivals at Makinson Arcade this festive season!

Makinson Arcade, the heart of independent retail in Wigan, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new shops to its diverse lineup. Joining the community are Embrace, a charity outlet offering stylish finds for a good cause; The Sewing Shop, your go-to for any alterations “If it can go in my sewing machine, I’ll sew it!”; and Grace Accessories, a treasure trove of elegant ladies' accessories, specializing in fascinators and a wide range of other accessories.

Both The Sewing Shop and Grace Accessories may already be familiar to shoppers. Grace Accessories has been a staple in the town centre for 27 years, while The Sewing Shop has been repairing Wigan’s clothes for 19 years. These two incredible independents have now found a home in the historic Makinson Arcade.

But they’re not the only ones finding a home this festive season! Some of Santa’s helpers have also made their way to the Victorian Arcade. For families looking for something fun to do over Christmas, Makinson Arcade is hosting an Elf Trail from December 1st to December 15th.

Grace Accessories

To join in, simply pick up an Elf Trail map from any of the participating retailers. Your mission is to find all the hidden elves in the arcade and write their names on the map. Once you’ve found them all, you can write your letter to Santa on the back of the map and post it to the North Pole using one of Santa’s special letterboxes, located at Uptown Diner and Niamh & Ruby’s.

Whether you're looking for a thoughtful gift, family fun, or simply good food, Makinson Arcade is the perfect place to experience Wigan’s wonderful range of independent shops.

To find out more, visit https://makinsonarcade.co.uk