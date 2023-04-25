The week-long "superstore" will be at a prime vacant spot in Leigh Spinning Gate shopping centre, and runs from Friday, April 28 to Thursday, May 4.

The shop will feature band merchandise and live performances, along with refreshments, giveaway prizes and guest appearances during the week it is open.

In addition, there will be an all day instore party on bank holiday Monday, May 1, from 10am to 4pm.

The pop-up shop is opening in a vacant unit at Leigh Spinning Gate shopping centre.

The unit was previously occupied by Steals clothing retailer as a Christmas temp, but has since stood empty.

The pop-up shop is being opened to mark the release of the band's third album, Anxiety Replacement Therapy, featuring Shaun Ryder, Boy George and the four-piece’s current touring partner, Frank Turner.

A post on the band's Facebook page said: "For one week only, during the week of our release, we’re opening a superstore in Leigh Spinning Gate Shopping Centre.

We’re shooting high here and aiming for a number 1 record, so if you’re in the area come in and see us, and let’s smash this!

"P.S - we have no idea how to run a shop."

Karen Cox, centre manager of Spinning Gate shopping centre, said: "We are delighted to support local band The Lottery Winners with their album promotion and provide them with a base in the town centre.