Singers record a tune to help tackle children’s poverty

A Wigan singer has performed alongside over 30 other artists for a new song which will help tackle child poverty.

Jason Butler has helped produce the song, called Somebody Help Me, alongside scores of other musical talent.

The 30-year-old Whelley resident appeared on the BBC talent show All Together Now as a judge in February, and was reunited with his fellow judges for the song, which aims to help children across the UK who are living below the poverty line.

Jason said: “We’d spent that much time together, and got along well. We got chatting (about a charity song) and thought it was a great idea.”

But with the singers dotted across the country, it fell to Jason to help organise the recording session for those in the North - right here in Wigan at the home of fellow musician Scott Chapman.

“It’s a really good cause,” said Jason, who also owns Barney’s Karaoke Bar in Wigan town centre.

“I think Barnardo’s is so under appreciated for what they do.”

Executive producer Jordan Charles has brought together Jason and the 31 other TV talent judges, to produce the charity song.

First written four months ago by Jordan, a singer-songwriter who made his TV debut on BBC’s Let It Shine, the new track is an uptempo song with a message guaranteed to get you dancing - and thinking.

Jordan said of the song: “Putting Somebody Help Me together seemed like an impossible task! 32 singers recording in five cities with three producers all for one cause. I’m so grateful to every artist who gave their time to this project and I can’t wait to raise some money for Barnardo’s”.

According to Barnardo’s figures, over a quarter of all children in the UK are living in poverty (3.7m), an incredible number that’s increasingly difficult to ignore. Additionally, there are 178,000 young carers in England & Wales, some as young as eight or nine years old.

Jordan said choosing Barnardo’s as the charity partner for the single was “an incredibly quick process.”

He said: “The 32 amazing artists and I settled on Barnardo’s because many of us are parents, foster parents or spend our free time teaching and mentoring young people. This is an issue we just couldn’t ignore.”

Somebody Help Me is available to download now.