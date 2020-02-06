Six-bed, three-storey Grade II-listed countryside mansion on the market for £1.3m

A three-storey, gorgeously finished mansion on the outskirts of Garstang, this breathtaking Grade II-listed, six-bedroom property is one of the North West's finest.

On the market for £1,295,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this home's extensive history dates back to 1627. Still boasting plenty of original features including striking beams and mullioned windows, the property also has approximately four acres of gardens including a pond, while there is also full planning permission for three timber holiday chalets. It's a stunner. Take a look around...

