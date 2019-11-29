Sprawling five-bed bungalow with its own lake and outdoor pizza oven yours for £1.4m



A huge five bedroom detached Chorley bungalow on the market for £1,400,000 with Bridgfords, this home is accessed via electronically-operated gates and has its own double garage. Inside, the French doors in the living room open onto the rear garden, where you will find an extensive patio area and one acre of formal gardens and additional paddocks as well as a well-stocked fish lake, a koi pond and a bespoke pizza oven. For those looking to get cooking inside, there's a bespoke kitchen with granite worktops, too. Take a look around...

Exterior (credit: Bridgfords) other Buy a Photo

Exterior (credit: Bridgfords) other Buy a Photo

Entrance hall (credit: Bridgfords) other Buy a Photo

Entrance hall (credit: Bridgfords) other Buy a Photo

View more