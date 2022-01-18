Lancashire amusement park aims to introduce new attractions for 2022, including Viking-theme adventure golf

Southport Pleasureland is currently building a brand new Viking themed 18-hole adventure golf attraction with an associated ‘longhouse’ themed pub and eatery, while work is ongoing on a new illuminated observation wheel, called ‘The Big Wheel Southport’, with promises views for miles around.

The 34-metre high wheel will be the highest accessible vantage-point near the seafront and will offer long-ranging, wide-vista views to passengers in its series of fully accessible six-person glass pods.

The historic Southport Pleasureland Miniature Railway will soon boast a new station terminal, fish & chips cafe and ice cream parlour.

An artist's impression of the Viking themed adventure golf attraction currently under construction at Southport Pleasureland

Built in 1911, it is the oldest continuously running 15-inch gauge railway in the world.

Plans are also being progressed to build a thrilling new 35 metre high and 260 metre long roller coaster ride which will be built right along the Marine Drive coast road, which is on course to open in a couple of years’ time.

Southport Pleasureland CEO Norman Wallis Mr Wallis said: "My aim is to create enough variety and mass to encourage tourism all the year round and not depend on the short season we have at the moment.

The new Viking Adventure Golf attraction will create a brand new small scale visitor experience immediately adjacent to Pleasureland and owned and managed by it.

Mr Wallis said: “The Viking theme was chosen as the local area here is steeped in Viking history.

“We are keen to create an attraction that is very exciting, with a really good atmosphere, but that also has local relevance so that it is both fun and educational.”

Work is also taking place to enhance people’s experience at Southport Pleasureland Miniature Railway with considerable work already done replacing some of the tracks.

The track was originally built by Mr GV Llewelyn in 1911 and was originally named ‘Llewelyn’s Miniature Railway’. The first steam train ‘King George V’ ran May 17, 1911 at 3pm.

The railway will run every day that the main park is open, and run all day between 10am and 6pm.