News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
51 minutes ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
3 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
3 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
4 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
4 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights

The best hotels in Blackpool - PART 2: These are the highest-rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in Blackpool, according to Google reviews

With so many fantastic things to see and do in Blackpool it’s no wonder there are hundreds of hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses to cater for all the weekend fun-seekers and holidaymakers. We’ve already published 36 of the highest rated – here, as promised, is the second batch.

By Jon Peake
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST

There are more than 500 hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses listed on Google with a rating of 4.5 or higher and we’ve whittled that down to the 68 highest rated, that’s those with a perfect rating of either 5 out of 5 or a nearly perfect 4.9 out of 5 from at least 20 reviews.

Here is the second batch of highly rated hotels, bed and breakfasts and guest houses in Blackpool as promised. They are in no particular order.

You can see PART 1 here featuring the first 36 hotels, B&Bs and guest houses

And if you want to see all the hotels, their rating and more pictures you can see them for yourselves on Google here

Below is the second batch of the highest-rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in Blackpool, according to Google reviews

1. The highest-rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in Blackpool - PART 2

Below is the second batch of the highest-rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in Blackpool, according to Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Birch Villa on St Chad's Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 37 Google reviews

2. Birch Villa

Birch Villa on St Chad's Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 37 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
J's Mayfair on Dickson Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 30 Google reviews

3. J's Mayfair

J's Mayfair on Dickson Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 30 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Sirocco Blues on Dickson Road has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 36 Google reviews

4. Sirocco Blues

Sirocco Blues on Dickson Road has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 36 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:BlackpoolGoogle