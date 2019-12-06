Stone-built period property from the 1700s with paddocks and four living rooms on the market for £1.3m

Dating back to 1704, Gaugers House is a wonderful home. If people are looking for a property with character, look no further.

On the market for £1,300,000 with Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents, this stone-built detached period residence in Ormskirk has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and four reception rooms as well as a number of original features. The home's gardens stretch to around a quarter of an acre as well as gated paddock, a two-bay stable block, and kennels. Take a look around...

Exterior (credit: Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents) other Buy a Photo

Exterior (credit: Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents) other Buy a Photo

Sitting room (credit: Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents) other Buy a Photo

Sitting room (credit: Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents) other Buy a Photo

View more