Stone-built period property from the 1700s with paddocks and four living rooms on the market for £1.3m
Dating back to 1704, Gaugers House is a wonderful home. If people are looking for a property with character, look no further.
On the market for £1,300,000 with Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents, this stone-built detached period residence in Ormskirk has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and four reception rooms as well as a number of original features. The home's gardens stretch to around a quarter of an acre as well as gated paddock, a two-bay stable block, and kennels. Take a look around...
Exterior (credit: Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents)