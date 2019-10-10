Take a look around this couple's retro 1940s style Wigan home

Take a closer look around this couple's wonderful 1940s style Wigan home

If you could live in any era, when would you choose?

When Peter Baker and Lisa Lane relocated from Reading to their new home in Wigan, rather than rip it all out and start again they decided to give refresh its 1940s style - and they're not finished yet. Here we take a look around their labour of love.

Peter Baker and Lisa Lane in their vintage Swinley home.

1. 13 Milton Grove, Swinley, Wigan

Peter plays some classics from the vinyl collection.

2. 13 Milton Grove, Swinley, Wigan

Some of the many tea cups and decorative glasses.

3. 13 Milton Grove, Swinley, Wigan

The house is an incredible snap shot in time.

4. 13 Milton Grove, Swinley, Wigan

