Take a closer look around this couple's wonderful 1940s style Wigan home
If you could live in any era, when would you choose?
When Peter Baker and Lisa Lane relocated from Reading to their new home in Wigan, rather than rip it all out and start again they decided to give refresh its 1940s style - and they're not finished yet. Here we take a look around their labour of love.
1. 13 Milton Grove, Swinley, Wigan
Peter Baker and Lisa Lane in their vintage Swinley home.
jpimedia
2. 13 Milton Grove, Swinley, Wigan
Peter plays some classics from the vinyl collection.
jpimedia
3. 13 Milton Grove, Swinley, Wigan
Some of the many tea cups and decorative glasses.
jpimedia
4. 13 Milton Grove, Swinley, Wigan
The house is an incredible snap shot in time.
jpimedia
View more