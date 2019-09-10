Take a look around this magnificent cottage for sale - formerly the old Estate office for Haigh Country Park
This stunning three-bedroom semi-detached cottage in Wingates Road, Haigh, is currently on the market and could be yours for around £300,000.
Dating back to 1842 this substantial semi-detached cottage has been lovingly restored and renovated retaining many original features such as sash windows, feature stone staircase and 12ft high ceilings. It's open to offers over £300,000. See the full listing here