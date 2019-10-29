Plata Tapas & Wine Bar

Take a look inside Wigan's newest Tapas bar and restaurant Plata

Tapas bar and restaurant Plata recently opened in a move which ensures the four arches beneath Wigan North Western railway station closest to Wallgate are all now full of food or drink venues.

Mr Davies said he hopes to bring a slice of genuine Iberian eating culture to the borough with Plata, having enjoyed eating tapas at different locations all around Spain.

The Spanish-influenced venture is the brainchild of Ashton resident David Davies and his business partner David Brunt.
A selection of cheeses that will be available.
A selection of Spanish themed drinks are available.
Mr Davies said he hopes to bring a slice of genuine Iberian eating culture to the borough with Plata.
