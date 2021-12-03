ONESONIC launches the MXS-HD1 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds with HD Audio and Superior Bass Performance

The MXS-HD1 are splash and sweat resistant, making them ideal for a workout or sports activities.

At a really reasonable price of £109.99 these high performance wireless earbuds are the third product in the ONESONIC range.

Thanks to the environmental noise suppression technology coupled with a multiple microphone setup which filters out surrounding noise, they are perfect for wearing around the house or when you're out and about and want to focus on your favourite podcast.

Designed for comfort, a secure fit for all ear sizes is possible thanks to the included small, medium and large silicon earbuds tips, allowing you to customise the earbuds to suit your ear. Which is perfect when you don't want them to fall out when you're out for a run.

With an IPX4 rating, the MXS-HD1 are splash and sweat resistant, making them ideal for use in all weather conditions or during a workout or sports activities - no excuse for not going out in the rain.

The USB-C and wireless fast charging case is nice and small and capable of charging the earbuds in just 1.5 hours, delivering a working time of 5 hours. The charging case can provide four full charges of the earbuds, giving a total of 20 hours playtime.

Power automatically turns on when you put them in your ear, and a voice tells you whether they are connected or in pairing mode. Once you run through the initial connection procedure, they connect automatically to your phone and no app is required.

The touch controls are easy to use. Up on one side and down on the other. You can also play and pause tracks by double tapping - the same to accept and reject calls. The only down side would be that there isn't an auto pause when you take out one of your earphones, but for the price I think that's a small thing I can live without.

The MXS-HD1 earbuds are available for £109.99 from ONESONIC.

Features include:

- True Wireless Stereo (TWS)

- Bluetooth V5.0

- Ambient Noise Cancellation (23dB - 25dB)

- Fully customisable with Small, Medium and Large Silicon Tips

- Apple & Android compatible

- Bestechnic BES2300ZP Chipset

- Environmental Noise Suppression with Ambient Sound Mode

- Supports HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, SPP profiles

- Supports Siri / Google Assistant

- Driver: 7mm

- Earbud Battery: 40mAh/side (full charge in 1.5hrs)

- Working time: 5hrs

- Charging case battery: 500mAh (full charge 2hrs) with Wireless Charging

- USB Type-C Charging (5V / 2A)

- Total playtime including charging case: 20hrs (4 x full charges)

- Splash proof to IPX4