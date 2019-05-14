Houses

The best and worst places for selling your house fast in Wigan

If you’re looking to buy or sell a house in Wigan, latest data shows that it’s taking an average of just over 16.5 weeks for properties to sell across the Wigan postcodes.

According to Property Solvers, these are the best and worst postcodes in Wigan for selling your house in a short amount of time, ranked from fastest to slowest selling. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

16 weeks

1. WN2

16 weeks

2. WN1

18 weeks

3. WN6

17 weeks

4. WN3

