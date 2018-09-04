The hunt is on to find Wigan's Pub of the Year

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees?

To vote, pick up a copy of this week's Wigan Observer or the Wigan Post on sale daily and fill in the coupon.

Closing date for votes is Friday, September 21, 2018.

Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.

Here are the pubs to choose from:

001 Old Pear Tree, Frog Lane, Wigan

002 Wellfield Hotel, Wellfield Road, Beech Hill

003 Last Orders, Wallgate, Wigan

004 Raven Hotel, Wallgate, Wigan

005 Little Fifteen, Wallgate, Wigan

006 Boulevard, Wallgate, Wigan

007 Berkeley, Wallgate, Wigan

008 Anvil, Dorning Street, Wigan

009 Moon Under Water, Market Place, Wigan

010 John Bull Chophouse, Coopers Row, Wigan

011 Doc’s Symposium, Mesnes Street, Wigan

012 White Horse, Standishgate, Wigan

013 Fox & Goose, Wigan Lane, Wigan

014 Fifteens Of Swinley, Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

015 Brocket Arms, Mesnes Road, Wigan

016 Millstone Inn, Wigan Lane, Wigan

017 Bowling Green Hotel, Wigan Lane, Wigan

018 Swinley, Coppull Lane, Wigan

019 Bellingham Hotel, Wigan Lane, Wigan

020 Cherry Gardens Hotel, Gidlow Lane, Wigan

021 Fifteens of Standish, High Street, Standish

022 White Crow, Chorley Road, Wigan

023 Silverwell, Darlington Street East, Wigan

024 Crown Hotel, Wigan Road, Wigan

025 Colliers Arms, Wigan Road, Wigan

026 Kirkless Hall Inn, Canal Bank, Wigan

027 Balcarres Arms, Copperas Lane, Wigan

028 Gerrard Arms, Bolton Road, Wigan

029 Victoria, Haigh Road, Wigan

030 New Inn, Bentinck Street, Wigan

031 Hare And Hounds, Ladies Lane, Wigan

032 Edington Arms, Ladies Lane, Wigan

033 Hindley Arms, Market Place, Wigan

035 Bird I’Th Hand, Wigan Road, Wigan

036 Banner, Banner Street, Wigan

038 Castle On T’Hill, Castle Hill Road, Wigan

039 Alexandra Hotel, Hindley Road, Wigan

040 Victoria Inn, Atheron Road, Wigan

041 Spinners Arms, Atheron Road, Wigan

043 Owd Kess, Victoria Road, Wigan

044 Bucks Head, Warrington Road, Wigan

045 Wigan Central, Queen Street, Wigan

046 Bold Hotel, Poolstock Lane, Wigan

047 Hawk, Carr Lane, Wigan

048 Venture, Billinge Road, Wigan

049 Poacher, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan

050 Park Lane,Downall Green Road, Wigan

051 Railway Hotel, Station Road, Wigan

052 Stag Hotel, Station Road, Wigan

053 Simms Road Inn, Garswood Road, Wigan

054 Robin Hood, Bolton Road, Wigan

055 Calendonian Hotel, Bolton Road, Wigan

056 Harrow Inn, Edge Green Lane, Wigan

057 Sir Thomas Gerard, Gerard Street, Wigan

058 Golden Lion, Gerard Street, Wigan

059 Red Lion, Gerard Street, Wigan

060 Commercial Inn, Heath Road, Wigan

061 Hingemakers, Heath Road, Wigan

062 Kings Arms Hotel, Warrington Road, Wigan

063 Pit Pony, Low Bank Road, Wigan

064 Old Springs, Spring Road, Wigan

065 Vale Royal, Gathurst Road, Wigan

066 Red Robin, Anjou Boulevard, Wigan

067 Running Horses, St James Road, Wigan

068 Robin Hood, Sandy Lane, Wigan

069 Holts Arms, Crank Road, Wigan

070 Stork Inn, Main Street, Wigan

071 Eagle & Child, Main Street, Wigan

072 Hare & Hounds, Upholland Road, Wigan

073 Chapel End Labour Club, Main Street, Wigan

074 Masons Arms, Carr Mill Road, Wigan

075 Number Fifteen, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

076 Fishergate Inn, Orrell Road, Wigan

077 Mount, Orrell Road, Wigan

078 Stag Inn, Orrell Road, Wigan

079 Delph Tavern Tontine Road, Wigan

080 Ravine Club, Belle Vue Street, Wigan

081 Hare And Hounds, Billinge Road, Wigan

082 Boars Head, Wigan Road, Wigan

083 Globe, High Street, Wigan

084 Albion Ale House, High Street, Wigan

085 Standish Unity Club, Cross Street, Wigan

086 Black Bull, Market Street, Wigan

087 Shamrock, Preston Road, Wigan

088 Lychgate, Church Street, Wigan

089 Foresters Arms, Shevington Moor, Wigan

090 Charnley Arms, Almond Brook Road, Wigan

091 Springfield Hotel, Springfield Road, Wigan

092 Bird I’Th Hand, Gidlow Lane, Wigan

093 Douglas Bank, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan

094 Crooke Hall Inn, Crooke Road, Wigan

095 Bridge Inn, Appley Lane South, Wigan

096 The Boathouse, Mill Lane, Wigan

097 Wheatsheaf, Miles Lane, Wigan

098 Rigbye Arms, Whittle Lane, Wigan

099 White Lion, Mossy Lea Road, Wigan

100 Juniper, Church Lane, Shevington

101 Forbes on the Lane, Wigan Lane, Wigan

102 Blundells, Wigan Lane, Wigan

103 Bath Springs, Wigan Road, Wigan

104 Georgia Browns, Market Street, Hindley