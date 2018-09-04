The hunt is on to find Wigan's Pub of the Year

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub.
Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?
Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.
Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.
Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees?
To vote, pick up a copy of this week's Wigan Observer or the Wigan Post on sale daily and fill in the coupon.
Closing date for votes is Friday, September 21, 2018.
Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.
Here are the pubs to choose from:
001 Old Pear Tree, Frog Lane, Wigan
002 Wellfield Hotel, Wellfield Road, Beech Hill
003 Last Orders, Wallgate, Wigan
004 Raven Hotel, Wallgate, Wigan
005 Little Fifteen, Wallgate, Wigan
006 Boulevard, Wallgate, Wigan
007 Berkeley, Wallgate, Wigan
008 Anvil, Dorning Street, Wigan
009 Moon Under Water, Market Place, Wigan
010 John Bull Chophouse, Coopers Row, Wigan
011 Doc’s Symposium, Mesnes Street, Wigan
012 White Horse, Standishgate, Wigan
013 Fox & Goose, Wigan Lane, Wigan
014 Fifteens Of Swinley, Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan
015 Brocket Arms, Mesnes Road, Wigan
016 Millstone Inn, Wigan Lane, Wigan
017 Bowling Green Hotel, Wigan Lane, Wigan
018 Swinley, Coppull Lane, Wigan
019 Bellingham Hotel, Wigan Lane, Wigan
020 Cherry Gardens Hotel, Gidlow Lane, Wigan
021 Fifteens of Standish, High Street, Standish
022 White Crow, Chorley Road, Wigan
023 Silverwell, Darlington Street East, Wigan
024 Crown Hotel, Wigan Road, Wigan
025 Colliers Arms, Wigan Road, Wigan
026 Kirkless Hall Inn, Canal Bank, Wigan
027 Balcarres Arms, Copperas Lane, Wigan
028 Gerrard Arms, Bolton Road, Wigan
029 Victoria, Haigh Road, Wigan
030 New Inn, Bentinck Street, Wigan
031 Hare And Hounds, Ladies Lane, Wigan
032 Edington Arms, Ladies Lane, Wigan
033 Hindley Arms, Market Place, Wigan
035 Bird I’Th Hand, Wigan Road, Wigan
036 Banner, Banner Street, Wigan
038 Castle On T’Hill, Castle Hill Road, Wigan
039 Alexandra Hotel, Hindley Road, Wigan
040 Victoria Inn, Atheron Road, Wigan
041 Spinners Arms, Atheron Road, Wigan
043 Owd Kess, Victoria Road, Wigan
044 Bucks Head, Warrington Road, Wigan
045 Wigan Central, Queen Street, Wigan
046 Bold Hotel, Poolstock Lane, Wigan
047 Hawk, Carr Lane, Wigan
048 Venture, Billinge Road, Wigan
049 Poacher, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan
050 Park Lane,Downall Green Road, Wigan
051 Railway Hotel, Station Road, Wigan
052 Stag Hotel, Station Road, Wigan
053 Simms Road Inn, Garswood Road, Wigan
054 Robin Hood, Bolton Road, Wigan
055 Calendonian Hotel, Bolton Road, Wigan
056 Harrow Inn, Edge Green Lane, Wigan
057 Sir Thomas Gerard, Gerard Street, Wigan
058 Golden Lion, Gerard Street, Wigan
059 Red Lion, Gerard Street, Wigan
060 Commercial Inn, Heath Road, Wigan
061 Hingemakers, Heath Road, Wigan
062 Kings Arms Hotel, Warrington Road, Wigan
063 Pit Pony, Low Bank Road, Wigan
064 Old Springs, Spring Road, Wigan
065 Vale Royal, Gathurst Road, Wigan
066 Red Robin, Anjou Boulevard, Wigan
067 Running Horses, St James Road, Wigan
068 Robin Hood, Sandy Lane, Wigan
069 Holts Arms, Crank Road, Wigan
070 Stork Inn, Main Street, Wigan
071 Eagle & Child, Main Street, Wigan
072 Hare & Hounds, Upholland Road, Wigan
073 Chapel End Labour Club, Main Street, Wigan
074 Masons Arms, Carr Mill Road, Wigan
075 Number Fifteen, Ormskirk Road, Wigan
076 Fishergate Inn, Orrell Road, Wigan
077 Mount, Orrell Road, Wigan
078 Stag Inn, Orrell Road, Wigan
079 Delph Tavern Tontine Road, Wigan
080 Ravine Club, Belle Vue Street, Wigan
081 Hare And Hounds, Billinge Road, Wigan
082 Boars Head, Wigan Road, Wigan
083 Globe, High Street, Wigan
084 Albion Ale House, High Street, Wigan
085 Standish Unity Club, Cross Street, Wigan
086 Black Bull, Market Street, Wigan
087 Shamrock, Preston Road, Wigan
088 Lychgate, Church Street, Wigan
089 Foresters Arms, Shevington Moor, Wigan
090 Charnley Arms, Almond Brook Road, Wigan
091 Springfield Hotel, Springfield Road, Wigan
092 Bird I’Th Hand, Gidlow Lane, Wigan
093 Douglas Bank, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan
094 Crooke Hall Inn, Crooke Road, Wigan
095 Bridge Inn, Appley Lane South, Wigan
096 The Boathouse, Mill Lane, Wigan
097 Wheatsheaf, Miles Lane, Wigan
098 Rigbye Arms, Whittle Lane, Wigan
099 White Lion, Mossy Lea Road, Wigan
100 Juniper, Church Lane, Shevington
101 Forbes on the Lane, Wigan Lane, Wigan
102 Blundells, Wigan Lane, Wigan
103 Bath Springs, Wigan Road, Wigan
104 Georgia Browns, Market Street, Hindley