These are 10 of the best Wigan takeaways - according to TripAdvisor
Fancy skipping the cooking and ordering in?
These 10 delivery restaurants in Wigan come highly recommended, and range from Indian feasts to Italian and Thai delights - there’s something for all tastes.
1. BINDI of Aspull
With a menu ranging from seafood, rice and biryani dishes, to traditional curries and chef signature specials, diners have plenty of tasty options to choose from at this popular eatery. Rating: 5/5
2. Rivaj Restaurant
Dishing up a selection of Indian, Asian, Balti and Bangladeshi cuisine, the menu at Rivaj is varied in choice and has vegetarian, vegan, halal and gluten free options available. Rating: 4.5/5
3. Fire and Spice
Hailed for its speedy delivery and delicious food, the wealth of options on offer will spoil diners for choice, ensuring theres something new to try on every visit. Rating: 5/5
4. Siam House Thai Takeaway
This Thai takeaway is praised for its excellent customer service and it caters well for a range of special dietary needs, including gluten free, vegetarian and vegan diners. Rating: 4.5/5
