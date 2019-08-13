These are the 10 most viewed properties in Wigan according to Zoopla

Online property agent Zoopla has released a list of the top 10 most viewed Wigan properties on its website last month.

From family homes to dream homes, here is the full Zoopla list:

2 bed semi-detached house for sale for 45k | Property details: In need of renovation and close to the M6| More details can be found here:https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52033465

1. New Street, Platt Bridge

3 bed semi-detached house for sale for 105k | Property details: Complete with garden, garage andmodern fitted kitchen | More details can be found here:https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52140397

2. Wellfield Road, Beech Hill

3 bed semi-detached house for sale for 120k | Property details: Private rear garden, ample parking in a generous corner plot | More details can be found here:https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52253954

3. Dunster Close, Platt Bridge

3 bed semi-detached house for sale for 135k | Property details: Private rear garden, ample parking in a generous corner plot | More details can be found here:https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52161018

4. Pool Street, Poolstock

