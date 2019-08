These are the top 16 restaurants in the borough according to Google reviews. Five out of five is the top rating a restaurant can get ...

1. Market Kitchen Market Kitchen in Ashton-in-Makerfield is top of the pile with a rating of 4.9. One google reviewer Laura said "Gorgeous food and a lovely relaxed atmosphere. Prices are very reasonable too. Recommend it 100%"

2. Nutri-licious The eatery and cocktail bar on Anjou Boulevard is joint top and also has a rating of 4.9. Google reviewer Kate said: "Delicious food, brilliant atmosphere. Spotless! Great place to eat with friends and family"

3. Divino Italian The restaurant on Orrell Road has a rating of 4.7. Reviewer Janet said: "Food delicious as always, excellent service and very friendly staff"

4. The Black Pepper The Black Pepper on Library street also has a rating of 4.7. Reviewer Stephen said: "Wigans little secret. This place is incredible. The food and service are second to non"

