These are the 20 areas in and around Wigan most likely to see house prices rise in the next month

TheAdvisory, using its PropCast data, has revealed the areas of the borough where house prices are set to rise. The results come from analysing the performance of property sales across the region and TheAdvisory has identified which are the strongest and weakest property markets. It means any buyers currently on the fence about properties in these areas might want to consider getting their offers in while those selling might be tempted to wait it out. Our gallery lists the areas most likely to see price rises in order.

WN1 Ince

WN1 Haigh

WN1 Swinley

WN2 Abram

