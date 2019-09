To make the decision easier, the Good Beer Guide 2020 has listed the top pubs in the town of Wigan. Here are the ones that made the cut. The numbers do not indicate ranking.

1. The Anvil The popular town centre pub has seven hand pumps offering various guest beers. There are also six continental beers on draught and two ciders. The Anvil is also popular among sports fans and has TVs. other Buy a Photo

2. Crooke Hall Inn This canal-side pub is around three miles from the centre of town. It has a traditional multi-room feel and six rotating beers are available to sample. other Buy a Photo

3. Blundell's Cafe Bar This often-candlelit bar has three beers on offer which are usually local. It is also popular in the daytime for coffee and food. other Buy a Photo

4. Doc's Symposium Wigan's first micropub offers five cask ales, bottled beers, continental beers and ciders. There is also a deli counter and outdoor seating overlooking Mesnes Park. other Buy a Photo

View more