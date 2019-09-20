These are the pubs in Wigan that made it into the Good Beer Guide

These are the best pubs and bars in Wigan according to the Good Pub Guide

Picking a pub for your next pint can be a tough choice.

To make the decision easier, the Good Pub Guide for 2020 has listed the top pubs in Wigan. Here are the ones that made the cut.

1. The Anvil

The popular town centre pub has seven hand pumps offering various guest beers. There are also six continental beers on draught and two ciders. The Anvil is also popular among sports fans and has TVs.
2. Crooke Hall Inn

This canal-side pub is around three miles from the centre of town. It has a traditional multi-room feel and six rotating beers are available to sample.
3. Blundell's Cafe Bar

This often-candlelit bar has three beers on offer which are usually local. It is also popular in the daytime for coffee and food.
4. Doc's Symposium

Wigan's first micropub offers five cask ales, bottled beers, continental beers and ciders. There is also a deli counter and outdoor seating overlooking Mesnes Park.
