These are the cheapest last minute flight deals from Manchester airport in July
Summer is already well underway, but it is not too late to book a holiday for later this month. Last minute flight deals can be a great way to get a break at bargain prices.
There are a number of options at Manchester airport. Here are the cheapest last minute flights that you can book in July. The deals were correct as of July 2.
1. Shannon
Fly to the west of Ireland form Manchester for as little as 36.
2. Jersey
You could visit the beaches in the Channel Islands with a trip to Jersey for 49.
3. Palma
Flights out to a city break in the capital of Spanish island Mallorca cost as little as 49.
4. Venice
The classic canals and grand architecture of Venice only costs 49 to fly to from Manchester.
