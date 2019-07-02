These are the cheapest last minute flight deals from Manchester airport in July

There are a number of options at Manchester airport. Here are the cheapest last minute flights that you can book in July. The deals were correct as of July 2.

1. Shannon Fly to the west of Ireland form Manchester for as little as 36. other Buy a Photo

2. Jersey You could visit the beaches in the Channel Islands with a trip to Jersey for 49. other Buy a Photo

3. Palma Flights out to a city break in the capital of Spanish island Mallorca cost as little as 49. other Buy a Photo

4. Venice The classic canals and grand architecture of Venice only costs 49 to fly to from Manchester. other Buy a Photo

View more