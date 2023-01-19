10 most romantic cruise destinations for Valentine’s Day revealed
Loved-up couples are increasingly choosing to visit exotic locations for a romantic Valentine’s Day break and now the top 10 destinations have been named.
With Valentine’s bookings up 200% on last year, luxury cruise experts at Panache Cruises have named the top ten most romantic spots around the world.
From idyllic beaches to bustling city breaks, these spots are the ideal destinations for love birds to enjoy some quality time surrounded by charming settings.
James Cole, founder and managing director of Panache Cruises said: “As pandemic restrictions have lifted, we have seen a sharp rise in bookings around Valentine’s Day as couples seek to celebrate their relationship. Escaping routine and having some one-on-one time while exploring new destinations with your significant other is a fantastic way to spend Valentine’s Day.”
Here are the top 10 destinations ...