1. Santorini

Santorini is considered to be one of the most popular romantic destinations for a good reason. This Greek island has incredible views and sunsets, beautiful blue-domed white houses built on cliff sides and the brilliant blue Aegean Sea, which make this charming island the perfect spot for a Valentine's Day getaway. Couples can wander the cute villages, go wine tasting, visit volcanoes and enjoy sunrises and sunsets on beautiful beaches.

Photo: pexels.com