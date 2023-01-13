13 holiday hotspots and great deals for summer 2023 flying from Manchester Airport - including Mykonos, Tenerife, Faro, Gran Canaria and Barcelona
Manchester Airport is expecting to see a spike in bookings for the summer over the coming weeks, with travellers keen to cast off the post-Christmas blues and plan their next getaway.
January is a particularly busy time for forward bookings from holidaymakers seeking summer sun and an escape from the grey and dreary British winter.
This coming Monday, the third of the month, has been coined ‘Blue Monday’ by the travel industry for its noticeable peak in activity – more than 630,000 travellers searched for a flight from Manchester on the corresponding Monday last year, according to data from price comparison site Skyscanner.
The Northern Hub is expecting a busy January for bookings this year and has revealed its most popular destinations by capacity for summer 2023, with many thousands of seats available over the travel industry’s summer season.
A number of airlines also have deals available on Blue Monday and throughout January, with flights to some major holiday hotspots available from under £60pp return.
All prices correct at the time of writing, but may be subject to change. Prices quoted are for flights only and may not include hold baggage.