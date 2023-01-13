2. Palma de Mallorca

Mallorca, the largest of Spain’s Balearic islands, is also the top destination for those departing from Manchester for some sunshine this summer. More than 300,000 are set to travel from the Northern hub, and it’s easy to see why – Mallorca caters to all tastes, from the party scene of Magaluf to tranquil national parks and wide expanses of spotless golden beaches. For those wanting to try something a little different, the spectacular Caves of Drach, formed up to 20 million years ago, extend for over 4km under the east coast of the island. Visit Mallorca with flights from only £136pp return pp return with Jet2.com (3rd – 10th July). You can also reach this holiday hotspot with Tui, easyJet and Ryanair.

Photo: MA