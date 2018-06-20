7 luxury seaside cottages perfect for an escape to the North West

The North West of England has multiple locations which offer coastal beauty, with both locals and tourists flocking to the region’s scenic seaside spots, either for the day or a trip away.

What better way to enjoy a trip away than in a cosy cottage in some of the most beautiful coastal locations in the North West?

Here are 7 luxury cottages which are perfect for a seaside escape.

Click the link above to take a closer look at each of the cottage - full details, including price and location below.

---

Liggard Cottage, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire

This terraced cottage is located in the heart of popular Lytham, situated within walking distance of all the cosmopolitan wine bars, shops and restaurants.

Liggard Cottage provides the ideal holiday base from which to explore not only the popular coastal town of Lytham, but the entertainment destination of Blackpool.

Price from £446: Sleeps 4

For more information visit: cottages.com/cottages/liggard-cottage-ukc2817

---

Strathmore Lodge, Southport

This property is close to two golf clubs and located within a 10-minute walk of Southport, making it a secluded retreat perfect for a relaxing holiday.

Furnished to a very high standard, and tucked away in the owner’s well-kept grounds, its close location to Southport means visitors are within easy reach of a wide variety of amenities, including a theatre, renowned Lord Street with an abundance of shops, bars and restaurants, and the beach and promenade.

Price: £433 (Sleeps 2)

For more information visit: cottages.com/cottages/strathmore-lodge-ukc2338

---

Mulberry House and Cottage, Lytham St Annes

Mulberry Cottage is situated in the heart of beautiful Lytham St Annes and benefits from off road parking and being right on the doorstep of all the town’s shops, bars and restaurants.

It provides extremely comfortable accommodation and is the ideal holiday base from which to explore all that the popular coastal town of Lytham and the surrounding area has to offer.

Prices from: £477 (Sleeps 6)

For more information visit: cottages.com/cottages/mulberry-house-and-cottage-mulberry-cottage-w44198

---

Old Hollow Cottage, Banks, near Hesketh Bank, Lancashire

Old Hollow Cottage is great for those seek a nature retreat, with Ribble Estuary Nature Reserve right on the doorstep.

Situated in the grounds of the owner’s working farm, Old Hollow Cottage is a wing of a larger property and provides cosy and comfortable holiday accommodation, being located just a few miles from the beach.

Prices from: £242 (Sleeps 2)

For more information visit: cottages.com/cottages/old-hollow-cottage-29961?start=29-06-2018

---

The Coach House, Silverdale, Morecambe Bay, Lancashire

The Coach House affords stunning views over Morecambe Bay and beyond to the Lake District.

It sleeps two to six guests comfortably is an ideal base for outdoor enthusiasts and for those wishing to unwind in beautiful surroundings, with lovely views of the bay and surrounding fields and woodland.

From the doorstep, walkers, cyclists and birdwatchers can explore a rich mix of coastline, woodland, wetland, farmland and limestone crags.

Price: 7 nights from £525 (low season) and £695 (peak season)- Sleeps 6

For further information visit: independentcottages.co.uk/lancashire/the-coach-house-ref2044

---

Herons Well Cottage, West Kirby, Nr Hoylake & Liverpool, Merseyside

Herons Well is a beautifully converted five star holiday cottage located on a working farm in a lovely rural location in West Kirby.

There are a number of splendid beaches just a stone's throw away, including West Kirby beach, which is home to Marine Lake and provides opportunities for both sailing and windsurfing.

Price: 7 nights from: £1050 (low season) and £1575 (peak season)- Sleeps 6

For further information visit: independentcottages.co.uk/wirral/herons-well-cottage-ref1623

---

Rooten Brook Farm - Valley View, Quernmore, Lancashire

This terraced, converted barn offers spectacular views of the Cumbrian Fells and Morecambe Bay.

Located in a picturesque setting on the owner’s working beef and sheep farm, this holiday property is situated on the edge of the beautiful Trough of Bowland, in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and in great walking territory.

This property has a patio area with picnic benches, where guests can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding area.

Prices from: £285 (Sleeps 2)

For more information visit: www.cottages.com/cottages/rooten-brook-farm-clougha-view-29531