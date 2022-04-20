Operator, Northern, will introduce the new schedules, from Sunday May 15, which will focus on delivering reliability and punctuality for customers.

On the majority of routes, the company will maintain service levels established in December last year, while some routes will see increased seat capacity and service uplifts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern, will introduce its new timetable this time next month.

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern said: “Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the new timetables are designed to deliver high levels of reliability.”

“We’ve made decisions about our timetables based on the levels of resource we have available and prioritising the routes with the highest customer demand, and which support the region’s economic growth.”

Chris added: “We fully understand the role we play in keeping people on the move and I am asking our customers to familiarise themselves with the new timetables, and to check carefully before any journeys to ensure their journeys go as smoothly as possible.”