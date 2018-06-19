Could you travel to The Far East without stepping on a single plane?

Studio Lambert, the award-winning television company behind Gogglebox, are seeking people with a keen sense of adventure to take part in a trans-global race for a cash prize.

Do you have the skills to travel off the beaten track? Could you navigate your way across the world better than anybody else? If so, this could be your journey of a lifetime.

This ambitious real-world adventure series is looking for contestants to travel across the globe by whatever means they can: foot, car, bicycle, boat, bus, ferry, motorbike, horse… as long as it’s without flying.

With no phones to help, it’s set to be the ultimate globe-trotting expedition.

Along the way they’ll be passing through the world’s most beautiful scenery, meeting friendly locals, and immersing themselves in a kaleidoscope of different cultures.

Contestants will travel alongside another contestant and a small crew.

They will be filmed for the duration of the journey, with little or no contact with the outside world.

To be eligible to apply, contestants must be over 18.

For more information and details about how to apply, go to: http://studiolambert.com/take-part-travel.html

If you would like to speak to them in person, they can be reached on 0203 040 6915 (standard charges apply and phone lines are open 10am – 6pm Mon-Fri) or alternatively email them at flightless@studiolambert.com