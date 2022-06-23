The company designing and building Britain’s new zero carbon high speed rail network, submitted the High Speed Rail (Crewe – Manchester) Bill to Parliament back in January – seeking powers to construct and operate a new section of the high speed network between Crewe and Manchester.

This extension of the railway will include new high-speed stations at Manchester Airport and Manchester Piccadilly, as well as providing the critical infrastructure required for future Northern Powerhouse Rail services.

As designs for the railway continue to develop, some further changes are now being proposed, including the removal of a section called the Golborne spur which has divided the community. Backers say it would bring prosperity to the area, detractors say it would have wrecked the environment.

What HS2 trains could look like.

HS2 is encouraging people to drop in at their local information event so that they can talk them through the proposed changes in their area and respond to any questions.

Those living in or between Risley and Bamfurlong are encouraged to attend the session at Culcheth High School in Warrington on Saturday July 2 between 12pm and 5pm.

Bamfurlong is the borough’s only link to the scheme, after the controversial 13-mile Golborne Spur was scrapped.

Jack Day, senior engagement manager at HS2 said: “Our engagement events have enabled communities to play an important role in shaping the designs for the new railway, and we welcome the opportunity to talk to people face to face about these latest changes.

“Designs for the railway will continue to develop during the Parliamentary process and we are committed to keeping people informed.”

HS2’s construction is is already underway between London and Crewe, supporting almost 25,000 jobs and helping over 2,500 UK businesses to flourish as they provide the materials, workforce and resources required to support the vast construction programme.

Extending HS2 to the North West aims to ease pressure on the existing rail network by unlocking space for more local and regional passenger trains and freight services.