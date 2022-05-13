New cycling and walking facilities have been installed, with better crossings and improved lighting, following the 11-month-long process.

Known as The Road to Wigan Pier, the scheme forms part of the council’s plan to improve connectivity across the borough, encourage sustainable travel, and provides a safe and attractive link to the new Wigan Pier development.

The route will also connect with the cycle facilities at Saddle Junction and is another step forward in joining up Greater Manchester’s growing cycling and walking network.

The roadworks at Wigan Pier have now been completed

It had been due for completion before Christmas last year but was latter given an end date of the end of April.

Leader of the council, Coun David Molyneux, said: “We want to thank people for their patience while this scheme has been in progress.

“The new route and facilities, as well as complementing a new commercial development in the town centre, will connect to other schemes nearby and the wider network, which will further improve the walking and cycling experience.

“It’s been an ambition for the council for a long time to improve connectivity and safety for all road users, which includes providing reliable alternative options if we are to encourage people to leave the car at home.

“Encouraging more sustainable travel, such as walking and cycling, also has a positive impact on our air quality and overall benefits for our physical and mental health.”

Improvements include: A two-way segregated cycling facility, improved public realm and landscaping, better footways along Wallgate between Great George Street and Haig Street, New crossing points along the route and across Wallgate and Southgate and improved lighting and better signage.

There will also be a number of trees planted along the central reservation, which will take place in November when it is tree planting season.

A number of key transport projects are now complete in Wigan town centre, including improvements to Riverway and Victoria Street.

This is part of the council’s long-term plan to connect communities and makes it easy, safe and attractive for people to walk and cycle for everyday trips.

GM’s vision for an integrated public transport system, The Bee Network, aims to create the largest walking and cycling network in the region by connecting all ten local authorities, making active travel a safe, easy and attractive option.

Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “Our ambition is to create the largest cycling and walking network in the UK, and make active travel the number one choice for local journeys.

“To do that we need safe and accessible cycling and walking routes, which is exactly what’s been delivered with the Road to Wigan Pier scheme in Wigan.

“Well connected cycling and walking routes like this are key to our vision for a fully integrated transport system, The Bee Network, in which active travel will help to reduce people’s reliance on cars, create better places to live and drive growth in the economy and our high streets.”