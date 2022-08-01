Love Island-inspired villas for the perfect summer escape

A chic hideaway in the centre of Palm Mar, this stylish villa can sleep up to six and ticks all the boxes of comfort and extravagance. With an interior and exterior artwork that’s reminiscent of the Love Island villa, make the most of snooker tables, ping pong tables and chill out sofas on the terrace. If you’re looking for a more laid-back break, sit back and relax on your very own Bali bed – there’s nothing more relaxing! Come nightfall, head up to the rooftop to see panoramic sea views as the sun sets. PRICE: £1,478 (£35.19pppn)* for seven nights’ self-catered accommodation arriving Friday, 9th September 2022. Sleeps up to six in three bedrooms. To book, go to https://www.villaplus.com/destinations/villas-in-spain/villas-in-canary-islands/tenerife/palm-mar/villa-colibri