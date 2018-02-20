Overseas weddings on the rise as more couples opt to get married abroad

The number of couples getting married abroad rose by 14% in the past year, a travel firm has reported.

An expanded range of destinations was one of the factors behind the increase, according to Kuoni.

Couples are typically spending an average of £7,500 on trips featuring an overseas wedding and they are joined by an average of 10 to 15 guests, figures released by the company show.

Mauritius is expected to be the most popular destination for weddings in 2018, followed by Saint Lucia, Antigua, Sri Lanka and Italy.

Kuoni's trends report also revealed an increase in the number of same-sex couples booking weddings abroad.

The most popular location is New York, followed by Las Vegas and Portugal.

Kuoni said special occasion trips such as weddings, honeymoons and landmark birthdays account for around half of all its bookings.

The firm's travel trends report states: "Life's big milestones are increasingly being used as an opportunity to push the boat out and head for adventure or indulgence.

"Princess Eugenie getting engaged in Nicaragua highlights a growing trend for couples, with engagement trips one of the fastest growing areas.

"Many of Kuoni's experts confirm they have had a noticeable increase in inquiries about bookings for trips to propose."