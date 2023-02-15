Proposed works include pedestrian crossings and a new segregated cycle lane on St Helens Road, which will connect with routes to Leigh Sports Village and Pennington Flash.

A consultation has started this week and will continue through until next month.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport, said: “Our ambition is to connect neighbourhoods, schools, and high streets in a way that makes it easy and safe for people to travel by foot or bike for everyday trips.

“This will help to grow the economy, build strong healthy communities, and help our planet and local environment.

“St Helens Road is a really busy route in Leigh, with more than 1,000 cars recorded using this route at peak times. It is not easy to cross this stretch of road on foot, and the existing cycling facilities are not up to scratch.

“These new facilities for pedestrians and cyclists will connect with already improved paths around the Leigh Sports Village and Pennington Flash and give people the option to easily and safely walk, cycle or wheel locally.”

The proposed scheme includes a segregated two-way cycle track on the west side of St Helens Road, from Bonnywell Road to the canal. It will be protected from vehicle traffic by raised kerbs, sitting between the highway and the pavement.

The cycle lane will not impact the operation of the bus stop on St Helens Road, it will run behind with a zebra crossing to be installed for bus users to safely cross the cycle lane.

Two toucan crossings are also proposed; a new crossing close to Bonnywell Road and an upgrade of the existing crossing close to West Bridgewater Street.

Crossing points on the side roads going off St Helens Road will also be improved. Kerbs will be dropped at both sides of the road with tactile paving where the pavement slopes towards the road. This will allow pedestrians to cross more easily and benefit those with mobility issues or buggies.

Coun Prescott added: “As we continue to invest in walking and cycling facilities, I hope that people will feel more confident to leave the car at home for local trips and use the existing and expanding Bee Network around our borough.”

Consultation is now open, until Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Anyone with comments on the proposed scheme should contact the Major Projects Team by email to [email protected]

