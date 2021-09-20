These are the most popular autumn and winter sun holiday destinations as travel restrictions are eased

Autumn getaways have always been popular for UK holiday goers - with the school summer holidays over, prices are much more affordable than during the high season and many countries still offer high temperatures and long hours of daily sunshine well into September and beyond.

According to Leading UK Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform and the first BNPL travel agent, Butter, Egypt ranks top with some of the highest average temperatures and largest number of sunny days.

Israel also ranked top and whilst it is on the current green list, the complex nature of the socio-political situation at the moment also means it might not be the best bet for some autumn sun.

Half term is the perfect time to get away

Cyprus came second with average temperatures of 30°C enjoyed across 29 days of sunshine each month and sea temperatures of around 27°C.

Another popular holiday destination to come off the red list is Turkey. Locations such as Marmaris, Antalya and Olu Deniz provide a wide range of hotels and excursions suitable for all the family, as well as scorching temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Other family favourite destinations include the Canary Islands, Greece and Portugal, offering temperatures of 27°C and short flight times, ideal for those with little ones.

The relaxation of travel rules mean from October 4, the traffic light system is simplified into just two lists - red and rest of the world.

If you return to the UK after this date, you no longer have to take a pre-departure test if you are fully vaccinated, but are still required to take a day two test.

Later on in October, will see the day two test replaced with a cheaper lateral flow test but this is not yet confirmed.

Different countries have different testing requirements to enter, with some accepting an LFT and others only accepting a PCR within 72 hours of arrival, so it advised you look at the government website for guidance.

All of the holiday destinations mentioned fly from Manchester airport with some travel companies offering free child places to some destinations so check with your provider.