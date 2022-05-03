Where is my nearest passport office? Here's how Wigan holidaymakers can get a fast-track passport in just one week

In the UK, five million people delayed renewing their passports during the pandemic which has caused an unprecedented demand since Covid restrictions have been lifted.

Adding to the pressure is post-Brexit travel rules from the EU, requiring people to have at least three months validity remaining when travelling to EU member nations.

MPs are urging those looking to travel to get in their passport applications quickly and criticised the Passport Office for repeatedly missing a ten-week target to process applications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can get a new passport in as little as a week

Immigration minister Kevin Foster urged people planning to travel to get applications in as soon as possible.

Mr Foster said: “We dealt with a million passport applications last month alone. To put that into context, we usually deal with seven million in a whole year."

However if you need a passport urgently you can make an appointment to visit a passport office to have one issued.

There are just seven Passport Customer Service Centres dotted around the UK, one of which is based in Liverpool.

The fast-track service to get a new passport costs £142 for an adult passport (or £152 for a 50 page frequent traveller passport) and £122 for a child passport (or £132 for a 50 page frequent traveller passport) and takes just one week.

You can find more information on the service here.