Wigan borough travel agent reveals top holiday destinations for Easter 2023

With the sun being on everyone’s mind this spring, a travel agent in Wigan has revealed the most popular destinations for upcoming Easter holidays.

By Matt Pennington
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT

Barrhead Travel confirmed that cruising has proven to be a popular choice, increasing by 200 per cent in January compared to 12 months earlier.

Furthermore, buyer trends show the top duration for holidays as seven nights followed by 14 nights, indicating that families are keen to maximise the two-week holiday period.

Here are some of the top destinations for holiday-makers over the Easter period.

Sun seekers have chosen Lanzarote to maximise their two week holiday period.

1. Lanzarote

Sun seekers have chosen Lanzarote to maximise their two week holiday period. Photo: submit

Dubai is one of the top destinations for holiday makers this easter.

2. Dubai

Dubai is one of the top destinations for holiday makers this easter. Photo: submit

Florida is the perfect destination for thrill seekers with plenty of theme parks to choose from.

3. Florida

Florida is the perfect destination for thrill seekers with plenty of theme parks to choose from. Photo: submit

Costa Blanca has been revealed to be another popular choice for holiday makers this Easter.

4. wwig-24-03-23-Costa Blanca-NWUpload.jpg

Costa Blanca has been revealed to be another popular choice for holiday makers this Easter. Photo: submit

WiganBarrhead Travel