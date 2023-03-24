Wigan borough travel agent reveals top holiday destinations for Easter 2023
With the sun being on everyone’s mind this spring, a travel agent in Wigan has revealed the most popular destinations for upcoming Easter holidays.
By Matt Pennington
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT
Barrhead Travel confirmed that cruising has proven to be a popular choice, increasing by 200 per cent in January compared to 12 months earlier.
Furthermore, buyer trends show the top duration for holidays as seven nights followed by 14 nights, indicating that families are keen to maximise the two-week holiday period.
Here are some of the top destinations for holiday-makers over the Easter period.
