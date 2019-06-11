Twenty pictures of Wigan and Wiganers from our retro archives

It's the mid 80s and hundreds of people await the arrival of the Queen at Wigan Pier to perform the official opening ceremony
We've trawled through our archives once more to dig out some classic pictures of Wigan and Wiganers from yesteryear.


Have a flick through our pictures and take a trip down Memory Lane ...

The greenhouses in the grounds of Haigh Hall were a popular haunt for Wiganers for many years

Regent Street in Wigan in the late 1960s

Michael Heseltine at Wigan Pier in the 1970s

Wigan fans wait at Central Park for the team coach from Wembley in 1985

