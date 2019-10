Reader and keen railway enthusiast Chris Winstanley braved unpleasant weather to view an impressive steam locomotive’s progress through Wigan.

The 46115 Scots Guardsman was a little late in arriving due to a landslip at Helifield as it headed south from Carnforth.

The wreath on the smoke box was in memory of a steward that served on the Scarborough Spar Express that had died a short while ago after quite some years working on that particular train.