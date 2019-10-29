Wallace and Gromit celebrate their 30th anniversary with a new 50p coin

A Wallace and Gromit coin has been unveiled to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the animated double-act first hitting the screen.

The Royal Mint launched the new 50 pence piece depicting the pair and bearing the Latin inscription “caseus praestans”, which translates as “cracking cheese”.

The coin was designed by Wallace and Gromit creator, Preston’s Nick Park, and the team at Aardman Animations, and is inspired by the original short film A Grand Day Out which was first screened in 1989.

The film saw the pair build and launch a rocket ship to the moon where they tuck in to a picnic of moon cheese and crackers, and the new coin also depicts the outer shell of the spaceship.

Mr Park said: “When A Grand Day Out was first screened 30 years ago, we never expected for Wallace and Gromit to become such a long-standing, well-loved series around the world.

“It’s been an honour to work with The Royal Mint to bring the pair to life in a new way, and everyone at Aardman is so excited to see the pair on a coin.”

The coin will not enter general circulation, but can be bought in a range of different finishes, the Royal Mint said.

While the brilliant uncirculated finish coin starts at £10, a silver proof version will cost around £65 and the 15.5g gold proof 50 pence piece at £980, it added.

Nicola Howell, director of the consumer division at The Royal Mint, said: “Wallace and Gromit are two of Britain’s most loved characters, so we felt it was only right that we marked this momentous anniversary by giving them a place on UK coinage.

“The films are such a huge part of our popular culture and are loved by generations of all ages, so we’re delighted that we can be a part of the 30th anniversary celebrations.”