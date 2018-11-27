Wellfield Hotel is Wigan's Pub of the Year for third time in a row

The Wellfield Hotel has been voted Wigan’s Pub of the Year for the third consecutive year.

And for co-owners Chris Tolley and Jean Cubas it is the perfect finale as they step down from the venue which they have built up over the past three years.

Chris and Jean, who have had the pub since 2015, will hand the baton at the end of the month.

Community-owned pub, The Wellfield Hotel, has flourished under the ownership of the two men, and to celebrate the handing over, they invited friends and regulars to a huge party.

There were free drinks all round for everyone who attended the free event, with music from Wigan guitarist Jack Heaton, and a Manchester theatre performer Helena Francis.

Mr Tolley said: “We pride ourselves that over the last three years we have built up the pub and got it to a point where the pub is competing with those in the town centre, which, usually for a small local, is unheard of.

“I’ll be popping in every now and then, to keep an eye on things and offer a hand, if need be.

Things are expected to be ‘business as usual’ despite the change in landlord, however there is a possibility food will become available in the near future.

Chris said they feel they have achieved all they can with the pub by “getting it back up to the top”, after the pub threatened to close down for good three years ago due to funding problems.

They thanked local ward councillor, Phyll Cullen, for her tremendous support over the years and also staff Mandy, Pauline and Susan for their help.

Second in the competition voted for by Wigan Post readers was the Raven on Wallgate and third, the Crooke Hall Inn, at Crooke.