Which is your favourite Mediterranean Restaurant?

We are on the hunt for the best Mediterranean restaurant of 2019.



Spanish tapas or Turkish meze? Italian lasagne or Greek moussaka?

We all love to revisit our favourite holiday memories by eating at one of the many restaurants back home in the UK.

Now we want you to tell us which local Mediterranean restaurant stands out from the crowd.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional style dishes or select and exclusive dishes that you can only find in the restaurant you use.

Perhaps it’s the friendly welcome you always receive. It may be the attentive staff or the décor. We need you to vote for your favourite eatery. We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants in your area that will compete to win the title of Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year 2019.

Fill in the voting form in the Wigan Post and post it in to us. Photocopies, hand-delivered votes and those delivered after the closing date will not be counted. The closing date for votes is November 15.

Vote for one of these...

001 Franco’s, Rodney Street, Wigan

002 Primo, Broxton Avenue, Orrell, Wigan

003 Aroma Di Verona, King Street West, Wigan

004 Primo, Market Approach, Gerard Street, Ashton-in- Makerfield, Wigan

005 Rigaletto’s, Loire Drive, Wigan

006 Pizza Hut, Anjou Boulevard, Robin Park, Wigan

007 Divino, 4 Orrell Road, Orrell Post, Wigan

008 Tratorria Sorrento, Gathurst Road, Standish Wigan

009 La Mama, High Street, Standish, Wigan

010 Olive Garden, Preston Road, Standish, Wigan

011 Pesto @ Dicconson Arms, Appley Lane North, Appley Bridge, Wigan

012 Rosie’s Authentic Mediterranean, Atherton Road, Hindley Green, Wigan

013 Mediterranean Pizza, Garswood Street, Ashton in Makerfield, Wigan

014 Toscana Mediterranean, Atherton Road, Hindley, Wigan

015 Fat Olive Restaurant, Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

016 La Cava Restaurant, Wigan Road, Hindley, Wigan

017 Frankie & Benny’s, Robin Park Road, Wigan

018 Papa Luigis, Andrew House, Wigan Lane, Wigan

019 Al Capone, Market Street, Hindley, Wigan

020 Mama Mia Pizzeria, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

021 Petra Pizza, Broad ‘oth ‘Lane, Shevington, Wigan

022 De Roma Pizza, Darlington Street East, Wigan

023 Pizza Rucola, Mesnes Street, Wigan

024 Corleone Pizza, Ormskirk Road, Pemberon

025 Oliva Pizzas, Whelley, Whelley, Wigan