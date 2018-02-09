Wigan author's big screen film deal joy

A Wigan-born author’s latest book looks set to be turned into a movie.

David M Barnett’s novel Calling Major Tom has already proved to be his biggest hit both in Britain and abroad where it has been translated into several other languages.

But now it has been confirmed that the former Wigan Post reporter’s comedy-drama - which features a family from Worsley Mesnes - has been optioned for film by award-winning content production company Vision3, the first project on the slate as it expands into producing groundbreaking feature films.

The book is the life-affirming story of an astronaut who has given up on the world, but discovers in the most unlikely way that it might not have given up on him.

To date, the book has sold in eight foreign territories including a six-figure German deal, and is a Kindle Top five ebook bestseller.

Vision3 is responsible for developing an ambitious approach to 3D filmmaking on landmark projects like Warner Brothers’ Gravity and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, through to the moving and intimate Nick Cave documentary One More Time With Feeling.

Bosses say they want to combine compelling stories with the company’s production and post-production technical prestige.

The deal optioning film rights was done between Richard King, rights manager of Orion Publishing Group, John Jarrold at the John Jarrold Literary Agency and Adam May, director of production at Vision3.

David said: "I’m hugely excited that Vision3 will be working on bringing Calling

Major Tom to life. They’re an innovative, pioneering company with fabulous credentials and a great pedigree in the film world, and their enthusiasm for the book and their ideas for adaptation makes me certain that Calling Major Tom is definitely in the best hands.

"I can’t wait to see how they start to let Tom, Gladys and the rest make the giant leap from page to screen."

Calling Major Tom’s producer Mr May said: "As we expand into producing original films at Vision3, we have set out to champion strong character stories, told on often spectacular canvases.

"Calling Major Tom perfectly hits that sweet spot. It is an incredibly uplifting and affecting story, and manages a delicate balance of gripping adventure on a galactic scale with a ground-level story of redemption and hope in modern Britain.

"David has achieved an incredible feat in creating a feel-good tale of actual substance. The film will allow us to continue to showcase the incredible technical talent we have in house, within the context of drama that we feel will really resonate with audiences.

"We couldn’t be happier to announce Calling Major Tom as the first film in Vision3’s new slate of exciting features."

Mr Jarrold said: "When we found out that Vision3 were interested in the film rights to Calling Major Tom, both David and I were very positive and excited.

"Innovation is the word that came immediately to mind. Their background is outstanding and this is going to be a fascinating journey!"

Mr King, said: "When I first met with Adam to hear of Vision3’s plans to expand into producing their own slate of features, he said they were looking for a heartfelt and intimate domestic drama with the scope for a big visual.

"Calling Major Tom couldn’t fit this bill more beautifully, and it was clear straightaway that Vision3 would be the perfect production company to bring David’s wonderfully heart-warming and unexpectedly epic novel to the big screen.

"Adam and the whole team at Vision3 have championed this novel right from the beginning, and I’m confident that in their hands Calling Major Tom could be a future classic of British cinema."