Wigan-born actor Brian returns to the borough as James Bond

A playwright and actor born and raised in Wigan is returning to his home borough with a one-man show about cinema’s most famous secret agent.

Brian Gorman is bringing a licence to thrill theatre-goers with him when he performs One Man Bond: Every Bond Film In 60 Minutes in Atherton this weekend.

The Norley-born writer for stage and screen, performer and graphic novelist takes on more than 150 characters during the dazzling exploration of espionage in cinema including every version of 007 from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig.

And the production on Saturday night at The Way Theatre/Studio will probably be his first time treading the boards in the borough in more than a quarter of a century.

Brian said: “I’m extremely delighted to be putting on the show in Atherton. I think this is the first time I will have done a show here since about 1990, so it’s about time.

“It’s quite ironic I’m bringing the Bond show because I spend my childhood in Wigan reading all the Bond novels and watching the films.

“The first one I saw was Moonraker at the ABC, which is no longer there unfortunately, and I remember going to see a few Bond double headers at Unit Four in Pemberton.

“It’s kind of bringing things full circle. I soaked up all this Bond knowledge and then 30 years later I’m back doing every Bond film on stage.

“It exhausts me but I enjoy doing it really. The hardest bits are the Daniel Craig ones because it all becomes a bit energetic and violent with lots of jumping about, which at the age of 54 is a challenge.”

One Man Bond takes audiences on a whirlwind journey that will leave them shaken not stirred, conjuring up the secret agent’s world with depictions of the likes of M, Moneypenny and Q as well as villains Dr No, Goldfinger, Blofeld, Jaws and others.

Brian says he hopes the Atherton show, which is at a fairly new venue in the town, will be the first of many appearances in his home borough, adding there is definitely something special about performing in the place where he grew up.

He said: “Over the years there haven’t been a lot of venues that I’ve been aware of in Wigan but I’m definitely hoping I will be doing more in my home area.

“When I left Wigan to go to Chester College, I wanted to leave to get more into the arts but with all the years away you look back at your home town with a lot more fondness.”

The Bond show has been performed at the world-famous Pinewood Studios, the home of Bond on screen, as well as at a Salford festival.

One Man Bond: Every Bond Film In 60 Minutes, by Brian Gorman, is at The Way Theatre/Studio in Atherton on Saturday September 1 at 8pm.

Tickets are £10 and £8 for concessions. Search on Eventbrite for booking information.