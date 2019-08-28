Wigan Council garden project wins top honour at flower show

Pictured from the left are garden designer Allison McIntosh, Hairy Biker David Myers and schoolgirl Sylvie McGuinness
An eco-friendly project run by Wigan Council landed a top award at Southport Flower Show.

The Waste Not Garden – a combined effort from residents, school-children and local authority staff – was deemed to be gold standard by event judges.

Green-fingered volunteers dedicated more than 600 hours to the scheme, using hard materials and waste items that are often seen as unrecyclable.

The garden’s striking centrepiece was a circular tree seat made from empty pop bottles filled with single-use plastics, known as eco-bricks made by local primary school children.