Wigan food Facebook forum is proving a huge hit

The borough’s foodies are flocking to a new social media group to share their experiences of Wigan’s best food offerings.

Wigan Food Reviews was set up by Pemberton resident Christopher Parkinson, inspired by seeing so many Facebook posts from friends asking for advice on the tastiest restaurants and takeaways in their area.

And what started as a small group has turned into almost 1,000 members pitching their favourite food venues. The group has gained so much traction in such little time that many businesses reached out to Christopher, keen to get involved by offering up meals and vouchers to hungry locals.

Christopher, 34, said: “I set it up as a bit of fun really, for people who were asking for advice on the best takeaways. It’s grown massively since then.

“There’ve been a few people offering up competitions and there are constant posts from people sharing pictures and commenting on things.

“It’s so popular at the moment, but I’m not looking to get anything out of it, financially. I just want to help out local businesses. It’s been really good for them.”

Some businesses have offered vouchers for meals at their restaurants, in a bid to entice more customers. But Christopher warned the group would maintain its honesty and integrity, and not be fearful of dishing out negative reviews of any business whose food is not up to scratch.

To find out more about the group, search for Wigan Food Reviews on Facebook.