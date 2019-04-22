Wigan pub serves up Sunday lunch ... for £1

A family-run borough pub is serving up the cheapest Sunday lunch in England, at just £1!

The Church Inn, in Lowton, is offering its customers a classic Sunday roast, with all the trimmings, for less than the price of a packet of pork scratchings on Sunday, April 28.

The pub is run by father and son duo Peter and Ryan Travis, who have marked the pub’s first food offering at a mouth watering price.

Customers who spend £3 at the bar will be able to take up the £1 lunch offer, which will get you generous portion including roast beef, Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, carrots, green beans and gravy. The lunch is proving to be a really popular move in the community with 100 spaces already booked up, so be quick to take advantage of this Sunday feast.

The pair moved back to England in 2015, having run two pubs in South Africa. They took on the Church Inn two years ago and using their experience have turned the pub into a thriving community hub.

Ryan said: “We’re hopeful that if our first £1 Sunday lunch is successful, this may become a regular occurrence at the Church Inn.”

Paul Murphy, business development manager at Admiral Taverns, which owns the pub, said: “This is a fantastic initiative from Ryan and Peter, who are providing some excellent offers for the locals.

“Their enthusiasm and motivation are already reflected in the pub and I’m thrilled the lunch has had such a positive uptake.”

To make a booking, call 07908 872884.