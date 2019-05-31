Wigan to come together to remember 75 years since D-Day

The borough will come together next week to recall the sacrifice of those who fought on D-Day 75 years ago.

The important milestone of the mass landings on the Normandy beaches will be commemorated in Wigan and around the country on Thursday, June 6.

Veterans and those backing those who fought on the front line will gather at Wigan Parish Church at 11am for a service followed by a wreath-laying at the town centre war memorial.

The commemorations then continue at Wigan Infirmary where there will be a flag-raising ceremony and a buffet for the former military personnel.

The anniversary programme has been put together by Wigan Council’s strategic manager for armed forces John Harker with the support of ex-servicemen and women at the borough’s hub Molyneux House.

Mr Harker said: “It’s important to remember all those who sacrificed their lives on D-Day.

“It was a great feat they achieved and it’s good to get everybody involved.

“In Wigan we’ve got a massive armed forces community and there’s a lot of goodwill for commemorating the 75th anniversary. There was a lot of support among the veterans for doing something to remember D-Day.”

The D-Day commemoration is also being fully backed by the Wigan branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL), which will be bringing its standards to the historic place of worship for the memorial service.

The remembrance events then move on to the hospital which has recently appointed an armed forces champion and is working on improving the experience of being treated for personnel.

On the anniversary day there will be a parade around the front of the hospital, a tank on display and performances of wartime music by a choir.